Carmichael neighbors bring cheer to their community with chalk

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some neighbors in Carmichael are working hard to spread some much-needed cheer. 

They are going around to homes in their community, decorating yards with colorful pinwheels and leaving kind messages with sidewalk chalk. 

"There was an emergency room nurse who had a really bad day. And she posted on Nextdoor that she drove by at the end of her day and just the waterworks happened and she was crying all the way home. And that touches your heart," said Joe Wilson.

FOX40 photojournalist Sam Cooper has the story.

