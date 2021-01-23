Cars caravan through Sacramento for Annual Women’s March

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Just like for businesses and schools across the state, COVID-19 has forced California’s equal rights activists to adapt.

In years past, thousands would come from near and far to join together for the annual Women’s March in Sacramento.

“This is a message that we need to get out to the people, as many ways as possible,” said Scarlette Bustos, Lead Coordinator of Women’s March Sacramento. “The message is that the fight is not over.”

But because of COVID-19 safety constrictions, the event was held virtually and instead of the march, a caravan of cars went around the city.

“We encourage the people to unite online, to hear the calls of action of the different civil rights leaders of, right here in our neighborhoods,” Bustos said. “Just because we have a new president, that doesn’t mean that we have equal rights for women. It doesn’t mean we have equity in pay. It doesn’t mean that we have immigration rights, which are a woman’s issue. It doesn’t mean we have racial justice, which is also a woman’s issue.”

“As a non-binary person, I am very affected by equity and different issues. So, I’m out here supporting women as well,” explained Rachelanne Vender Werf, the American River Flood Control District trustee.

They say the message of continuing to fight for equality, extends beyond gender, race and age.

“It’s a basic human right. We all deserve equal rights and young girls need to know everywhere, that they have just as much right as anyone else, to be able to be a leader. To be able to have a voice,” Vender Werf said.

