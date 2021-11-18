Case of firearms found near Barrett Ranch Elementary School in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A case containing firearms was discovered near an Antelope elementary school Thursday morning, district officials said in a message.

The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said students reported a suspicious case in the bushes near the school bus zone at Ocean Park and Black Sand Way around 8:15 a.m.

A Barrett Ranch Elementary School staff member responded to the location and found the case of firearms.

School officials contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies responded to secure the weapons and take over the investigation.

The district said nothing else was found during a search of the campus.

All students are safe, and the school is secure, district officials said.

Though law enforcement believes there was no threat to the campus, the District is taking this matter very seriously, and will continue to diligently work with law enforcement. We have asked for increased law enforcement presence at school until Thanksgiving break. We are incredibly thankful to the students who saw something suspicious and reported it immediately to a trusted official. By doing so, our students helped keep our community safe. Student and staff safety is always our number one priority. This incident is an excellent reminder that if you see something, say something. Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.