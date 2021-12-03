Cassina High School student in Sonora arrested for school shooting threat

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Cassina High School in Sonora has been arrested for allegedly making threats against the school and other students.

Sonora police said they were notified by the school Friday around noon that a student had said he would commit a shooting on campus. Officers began to investigate and arrested a 17-year-old.

Police said no weapons were found on the student.

Officials said they are not sure what led up to the threats and will not be releasing any specific details to “maintain the integrity of the investigation.”