(KTXL) — A cat was rescued from a house fire in Citrus Heights on Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene in the 7600 block of Auburn Boulevard they found a downstairs apartment on fire.

According to the fire department, while no one was injured, firefighters rescued a cat who was resuscitated with oxygen.

Metro Fire said the fire is under investigation.