WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department is hosting a catalytic converter etching event in August.

Police are hosting the event in partnership with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and the Hoblit Car Dealership.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the dealership on 333 Main Street in Woodland. The event is free, but registration is required in advance.

To schedule an appointment, the police department said to call 530-662-4667, according to a Facebook post from police.

What is etched onto the catalytic converter?

According to the California Bureau of Automotive Repair, etching your catalytic converter with your vehicle identification number or license plate may deter theft.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, etching it may alert a reputable scrap dealer that the device was stolen and can help identify the owner, the BAR said.

“If you choose to also have your catalytic converter painted with bright, fluorescent paint, be sure that the paint does not cover any identifying information,” the BAR said on its website.

What cars are the most targeted for catalytic converter thefts?

California is the top target for catalytic converter thefts, which have seen a “significant increase” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

On the West Coast, here are the vehicles that are targeted the most by thieves, according to CARFAX:

2001-21 Toyota Prius

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

1989-2020 Honda Accord

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

2007-20 Subaru Outback

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

2003-11 Honda Element

1998-2020 Subaru Forester

1995-2021 Toyota Tacoma