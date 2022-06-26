SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many Catholics attending mass Sunday are grateful for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which repealed the federal rights to abortions.

Father Michael O’Reilly of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacramento said, “It’s certainly a happy time for us on many levels, as we strive to understand that life is a gift from God.”

“I think abortion and previous decisions have sort of led to a carelessness of that gift. So this might help us to appreciate more clearly what it means to be able to bring a child into the world,” he continued.

Miriam Sammartino, the director of Catholic Charities for Diocese of Sacramento shared a similar sentiment.

“We’ve always been advocates for women and children and families. And we’re very hopeful cause this turns back to the states, and that will reflect the local values.”

Many California politicians condemned the ruling, especially Democrats, and committed to protection abortion access in the state. However, some parishioners say the decision finally gives rights to the unborn.

“I am happy. I’m pro-life. So, I’m happy that babies finally will be saved,” said Parisioner Lizeth Tapia.

“It sets a precedence that we’re moving in the right direction. I know you get into this conflict about women’s rights but you’re also talking about another human beings rights that’s not born yet, either. It is a tough situation, but we’re ultimately saving another life,” said Michael Lara, another parishioner.