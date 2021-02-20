Catrans: Hwy 99 lane closures between Grant Line, Dillard roads through Sunday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Caltrans announced Friday that lane closures will be in effect on Highway 99 between Friday night and Sunday evening.

The closures are part of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project between Grant Line Road and Dillard Road.

One lane will be open in both northbound and southbound directions.

The closures will last until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Caltrans said the California Highway Patrol will be active in the area ticketing drivers who don’t follow the 45 mph speed limit in construction zones.

Traffic delays are expected and Caltrans recommends drivers use Interstate 5 as an alternative route.

#ICYMI #TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 44-Hour Partial Closures on SR-99 from Grant Line Rd. to Dillard Rd. TODAY until 5 PM Sunday (2/21). Closing the #1 (left) lane in each direction & the #2 (right) lane if needed. One lane will remain open in each direction. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/MgoFThzmil — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 20, 2021