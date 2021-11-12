Caught on camera: Vacaville woman gives birth on front lawn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A Vacaville family says they couldn’t wait for their son to be born, and apparently, the baby couldn’t wait either.

Thomas Johnson was born one week early and on their front lawn.

“No one was expecting him to be born that day, definitely I wasn’t,” Emily Johnson said.

Emily Johnson wasn’t due for another week when she started to have contractions last Thursday evening, it was slow at first.

When it was five minutes apart, she and her husband Michael prepared to go to the hospital, then the contractions started coming faster.

“I was like ‘oh god, I don’t know if we’re going to make it,” Emily said.

Emily’s mother was on her way to watch their older son, Blake.

“The last phone call I got from Michael said it’s going scary fast, get here quick,” Emily’s mother said.

She told KRON4 that she tried to get into the car but knew she wasn’t going to make it. She ended up coming to the grass and decided this was the spot.

“I totally did not want to have a baby on the lawn,” Emily said.

But the Johnson’s say that’s what ended up happening and it was all caught on their ring camera video.

Emily’s mother, Kristy, arrived at 10:30, about five minutes after Emily tried to get in the car.

Twelve minutes later, she delivered the baby right as the paramedics pulled up.

“His head was coming out as they were getting out of the vehicles,” Emily said. “Dad got to cut the umbilical cord with a scalpel in the front yard.”

Mom and baby were taken to the hospital after the delivery and are healthy.

Their older son was in his car seat watching as his mom delivered baby Thomas on the lawn.

Grandma Kristy says she talked to him about it later that night.

“I said, you know, your mom’s a superhero. Yeah, my mom’s a superhero now because she had baby Thomas,” Kristy said.

The Johnsons say they do want to have another baby and they plan to go to the hospital early for that one.