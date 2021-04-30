Caution urged for drivers during ongoing ‘Fix 50’ project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Those who have driven on Highway 50 this year may have noticed the lane shifts, the solid lanes and construction.

Or depending on how fast you’re driving, you may have noticed it.

“It’s a little hectic,” said Ernest Owens, who commutes to Sacramento for work. “All day long. That little sign says 55 and it’s blinking 80, 82, 83. And they don’t seem to care.”

With the Fix50 project underway from the Sacramento River to Watt Avenue, Owens said he and other drivers have had many close calls.

“There’s not a lot of room. If something goes wrong, you have nowhere to go,” he said. “If you are not paying attention, you can get close to having an accident.”

“You have to be defensive out there and watch the other folks because they are preoccupied on their phones and everything else,” said driver Justin Carr. “It can definitely cause an accident.”

And it has already caused an accident.

Not counting the fender benders, drivers had to sit in traffic on Thursday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard.

Last week, a 42-year-old Sacramento man died after hitting the center divider on eastbound Highway 50 near 22nd Street.

“There have been some DUIs. I would say primarily the fender benders have been because drivers have been driving too fast,” said Angela Daprato with Caltrans.

Daprato said speed is the main issue, while another issue is drivers shifting lanes when it’s illegal to do so.

“When you have solid lines, you can not merge over,” she explained.

Daprato hopes things change as the Fix50 project still has a long way to go before it’s finished.

“This project is going to be here for awhile and we haven’t even began the construction on the road,” she said.

It could take at least three more years of construction. Owens hopes some change takes place before something regrettable takes place.

“Something is going to happen. It shouldn’t take someone dying to make it happen,” he said.