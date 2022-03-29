SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 40,000 Sacramento students were out of school Tuesday marking the fifth day without class.

Nearly one week after the strike began, unions representing teachers and support staff are in the middle of negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

With pickets in hand, members of the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 were up at the crack of dawn this morning, rallying in front of the Sacramento City Unified School District transportation services yard.

Among the demonstrators were SCUSD support staff, nutritional service workers, instructional aides and school bus drivers like Sunny Eselekhomhen.

“We feel totally disrespected,” Eselekhomhen said.

After more than four years as a bus driver with the district, he told FOX40 he feels disrespected because he still constantly worries about how he’s going to pay the bills.

“My salary a month is $2,500 a month. So, I have to get another job because I cannot survive,” Eselekhomhen explained.

SEIU union leaders representing Eselekhomhen and his colleagues are demanding the district provide improved safety conditions and cost of living increases.

“We need them to pay us more. I’m not joking about that. We have family, we have kids,” Eselekhomhen said.

A few blocks from the SEIU rally, SCUSD teachers and staff members held a rally at Hiram Johnson High School where Fernando Rodriguez teaches math.

“We need more staff at our schools,” Rodriguez told FOX40.

More school staff is one of the main demands the Sacramento City Teachers Association is bringing to the table during meetings with district leaders.

“In our situation at Hiram Johnson, we’ve gone days and days where we have the cafeteria, we have the auditorium, we have the gymnasium packed with students because we don’t have substitutes, we don’t have teachers. We cannot accept that as a community. We need to have teachers in the classroom for our students,” Rodriguez explained.

The SCTA is calling on the district to agree to a contract that provides wage increases which account for inflation and removes proposed changes to employee health care plans.

Teachers marched back to the bus depot from Hiram Johnson High School to meet their SEIU partners, and the message they said is to express solidarity with them.

District officials said they sent updated proposals to the SCTA on Monday consisting of what the district referred to as “further enhanced compensation” after it proposed an increase in one-time employee stipends.

The district also said it offered stipends to help offset new health care costs.

​SCTA president David Fisher spoke to FOX40 ahead of negotiations Tuesday afternoon.

“Cautiously optimistic, I mean we had a decent conversation last night, finally, just on sharing information and there are no predictions because this could all fall to pieces this afternoon, but always as teachers we’re optimistic, and so we’re hoping the district comes ready to get this thing done this afternoon,” Fisher said.