SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, working in conjunction with California and Sacramento County Public Health, confirmed a monkeypox diagnosis for the person in Sacramento County whose suspected case was announced Tuesday.

The case happened after the individual traveled back to the United States from Europe.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer who held a press conference on the incident, explained that monkeypox is similar but less severe than smallpox.

She said that there is a vaccine. However, she believes the CDC won’t distribute it unless there is an outbreak scenario.

It is less transmissible than COVID-19, and it can take up to 14 days to see any symptoms.

According to the CDC, the person diagnosed with monkeypox is isolated from others, and it will also provide more information as it becomes available.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the official CDC page or the CDPH page on the disease.