CDCR: California State Prison-Sacramento inmate fatally shot by officer during attack

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A California State Prison-Sacramento inmate died Wednesday after he was shot by an officer while he and two others were attempting to murder another inmate.

Just before 9 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says three inmates, Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres, all attacked fellow inmate Paul Solis.

Correctional officers used chemical agents and fired three rounds from their semi-automatic rifles after the CDCR says the inmates refused to stop the attack.

Pacheco, 34, was shot once in the back and died soon after, according to the CDCR.

The CDCR says 37-year-old Solis had sustained six stab wounds in the attack and was taken to an outside hospital.

Three inmate-manufactured weapons were later found at the scene of the attempted murder.

The CDCR says Solis was serving life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement. He had also twice been sentenced for in-prison offenses.

The inmates who attacked him were also all serving life sentences for murder or attempted murder. In February of 2020, Torres was sentenced to serve a three-year term for possessing and manufacturing a deadly weapon in prison.

Torres and Reyes have been rehoused, according to the officials.

The CDCR says its Deadly Force Investigation Team was sent to the scene to help prison investigators, and the Office of the Inspector General is also at the scene. A deadly force review board will review the incident.