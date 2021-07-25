CDCR: Inmate walks away from firefighting camp in El Dorado County

Photo of Edgar Benitez, who walked away from Growlersburg Conservation Camp in El Dorado County on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo courtesy of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate walked away from a minimum-security prison camp in El Dorado County Saturday night.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for 25-year-old Edgar Benitez.

Benitez was last seen in his assigned housing area at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Georgetown at 10 p.m.

During a headcount at 11 p.m., staff discovered that Benitez was missing and was not able to be found following a search of the camp.

Benitez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Prior to walking away, Benitez was serving nine years for DUI that caused bodily injury/death, according to CDCR officials.

According to the camp’s website, inmates housed there are “utilized as hand crews for fighting wild land fires and other public service projects.”

The camp is located “1.5 miles north of the city of Georgetown, off of Highway 193 in El Dorado County and between the cities of Placerville and Auburn,” according to its website.

Anyone who sees Benitez, should call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.

This story is developing.