CDPH changes indoor event vaccination, testing requirements

(KTXL) — California public health officials announced a change Wednesday to vaccination and testing requirements for indoor events.

The CDPH said starting Sept. 20, anyone who wants to go to an indoor event with 1,000 or more attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, which they will need to get no earlier than 72 hours before the event.

Right now, the requirement applies to indoor events with 5,000 people or more in attendance.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer.

That means “self-attestation to verify a person’s vaccination status will no longer be accepted,” the CDPH wrote in Wednesday’s release.

The requirement is expected to be in place until Nov. 1.

Nearly 22 million Californians, or almost 65% of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated.