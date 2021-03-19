CDPH clarifies guidelines, allows cheerleaders on sidelines at high school sports

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – California cheerleaders were fired up ahead of Friday night football, but it wasn’t because of who their team was playing, it was because they thought they wouldn’t be there.

“Right away, I literally decided I cannot let this stand, I will do whatever. I don’t care if those kids have to stand outside the stadium to cheer. All of those students deserve to do what they have worked so hard doing,” said Mesa Verde High School spirit squad coach Amberlee Posser.

Posser called it an example of inequity among women’s sports at the state level.

“I was so sad for them, and then I also just felt angry because how can you tell this team that they cannot cheer when you have football players that are tackling each other, with no masks on the field,” Posser told FOX40. “But for some reason, they are less than they are not worthy of that same support. It was shocking to me.”

Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health informed schools that sideline cheerleaders would not be allowed to perform at games.

Posser says she was notified this morning.

One concerned parent said both she and her daughter we frustrated by the news.

“After this last week of watching some hope and joy be brought back into her from being stuck at home, it was heartbreaking. I was mad,” said parent Carole Blount.

Posser says her squad has been looking forward to the game since last summer when they held virtual tryouts and practices before finally being allowed to practice in-person outdoors.

But by Friday afternoon, just hours ahead of the game, CDPH changed course, clarified guidelines and will now allow cheerleaders to perform at the games.

“It means there’s hope for some normalcy hope for these kids to get back out there and enjoy the things they love,” Blount said. “They’re brave kids, they’ve gotten through a lot already. And when they finally get to hit that field, just as they should have, it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Posser says while she’s happy there never should have been the confusion.

“How can you let something so blatantly prejudiced, go through and not allow every child the same opportunities because they need this right now more than ever,” Posser said.

But now she and her team will rally together once again and focus on putting on a performance to remember.

“This is the moment that for the first time they will walk on the field together, they will cheer together they will have a memory. And I think that for these kids that have had nothing this is huge,” Posser told FOX40.

CDPH issued the following statement which reads in part,

Sideline cheer is considered comparable to competitive cheer as a moderate-contact sport and should follow all requirements of other outdoor moderate-contact sports. California Department of Public Health