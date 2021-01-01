CDPH expects Greater Sacramento region’s ICU capacity to drop, stay-at-home order to remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health said it expects the Greater Sacramento region’s intensive care unit capacity to drop, which would keep the region under the state’s stay-at-home order.

Thursday’s numbers show the Greater Sacramento region at 14.4% ICU capacity.

Numbers from the CDPH show ICU capacity for Dec. 31.

“While the Greater Sacramento region’s daily current ICU capacity numbers have been relatively consistent at approximately 14%, early projections over the next four weeks show ICU capacity is likely to drop. Therefore, the order will likely be extended for that region,” CDPH’s news release said.

The Greater Sacramento region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

The stay-at-home order was meant to expire in the Greater Sacramento region by Jan. 2 at the earliest. The CDPH said the ICU projections released Saturday are expected to determine if the region will stay under the order.

CDPH officials say orders for each region can be lifted once the “projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%.” If the four-week projections are still low once the first three weeks of the order are up, officials will continue to assess them on a weekly basis to see when the order can be lifted.

The regional order requires the closure of several types of businesses and applies restrictions for those that can stay open.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Public Information Office also said Thursday the county’s own public health order, which took effect on Dec. 10, will stay in effect until the health officer makes the decision to rescind or amend it.