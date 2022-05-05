SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cinco de Mayo is one of the largest celebrations of Mexican culture in the United States and Sacramento is geared up to honor this centuries-old holiday.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War.

Sacramento has several ways to celebrate or indulge in Mexican culture whether it be music or food.

Cinco de Mayo concert at Sacramento State

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The University Union Serna Plaza, 6000 J St, Sacramento

Cost: Free

What: Unique is hosting two bands, La Combatiente Banda Guerreros & Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klinger, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. This event is open to the general public, but alcohol is not allowed at the event and will not be sold at the event. Parking will be free on the top floor of Parking Structure III.

Mexican restaurants to visit based on Google Reviews

Mezcal Grill

Address: 5701 Brodaway Suite C, Sacramento

5701 Brodaway Suite C, Sacramento Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Known for a great atmosphere, friendly staff and extensive drinks menu featuring mixed drinks with mezcal.

Taqueria Hecho en Mexico ,

Address: 6036 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

6036 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Well known taco spot for loaded tacos with friendly customer service. Also an extensive menu of flavorful Mexica,

Jalapenos Restaurant

Address : 1413 21 St, Sacramento

: 1413 21 St, Sacramento Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Solid taco place with an extensive drinks list.

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

Address: 3030 T St, Sacramento

3030 T St, Sacramento Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Great place for breakfast and lunch. Well known for their tacos.

Whether celebrating in the city or at home Cinco de Mayo can be a great way to bring family and friends together for a fun and culture-filled celebration.