TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen.

The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni posted the details for a “Gathering to celebrate Life, Love & Community” to be held Sept. 10 in the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheatre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Kiely’s disappearance allowed our community to share unbridled love, support and compassion with one another,” the post read. “Let’s join as a community once more in her name; this time to remember, dance and heal. We faced an unimaginable fear together, and together we are stronger now.”

The post also encouraged attendants to bring a story or song to share to the event.