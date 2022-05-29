STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Marine Corps Club held a celebration of life for Major Bill White during Memorial Day Weekend.

Major White was 106 years old when he passed away peacefully in March with his daughter and granddaughter by his side, he was the oldest marine alive at the time.

At the event, his family was given a formal presentation of the flag and members of the club spoke about their first time meeting Major White.

“Major White was introduced to me at a Marine Corp birthday on November 10, 2015 in Rio Vista. And from that day on, I was I was in awe. He was 100 years old, 101. And I was like, wow we have a World War Two veteran, I couldn’t believe it,” said a speaker.

Born on July 31, 1915, in Long Beach, California, White joined the military in 1934 and served for 30 years and was awarded the Purple Heart.

The California native was also a member of the Huntington Beach Police Department in the 1960s.

White made national news two years ago when he asked for 104 Valentine’s Day cards and instead received more than 300,000 handwritten messages.

The Stockton Marine Corps Club said White outlived three wives, the last two of whom died of cancer.

Family members also spoke about Major White’s encouragement to give to others without expecting anything in return.

They also revealed his secret to living long was to just keep breathing.