Celebrity golf tournament fundraising for young athletes at Rancho Murieta Golf Club

Gary visited Rancho Murieta Golf Club, where Playmakers, a nonprofit for raising awareness and funds for disadvantaged kids to get involved in sports, is hosting a fundraising tournament.

The tournament features current and former professional athletes and Olympians, such as Harrison Phillips, defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills.

Gary spoke to Greg Roeszler, the tournament’s founder and executive director of Playmakers, about the event. Roeszler is also a former NFL player and coached varsity football at Sacramento’s Encina High School.

He also got to chat with Phillips about his golfing skills and how he got involved in Playmakers.