The 35th annual Celtic Celebration is happening this weekend in Angels Camp.

Richard was joined on the FOX40 backlot by Patrick Michael Karnahan, Michele Menziez, an Irish fiddle performer and two sword fighters.

The 35th annual Celtic Celebration will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp

For more information, click or tap here.