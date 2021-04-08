Central Valley entertainment venues have access to $16 billion in new grants

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Representative Josh Harder, D-Modesto, announced Thursday that shuttered businesses in the Central Valley now have access to $16 billion in new grants.

Businesses like concert venues, bars, movie theaters and museums can apply for funding through the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant program.

Our stages, bars, movie theaters, museums, and concert halls are the hearts of so many communities here in the Valley. Not only do these venues provide top notch entertainment for our hard-working friends and families, they employ countless thousands of folks. These resources will help our venues reopen and stay open in the coming weeks, and I’m proud to have voted to bring them to our community. Josh Harder, United States Representative

Harder helped secure the additional funds as part of the American Rescue Plan’s support for jobs and small businesses.

Venue operators can use the money for payroll costs, rent, utilities and more.