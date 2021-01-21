Central Valley group dedicated to getting kids active with Save Souls, Skate Bowls campaign

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Skating into a new year with a new way of giving back to the community is what Devin Dorrity and his friends are trying to do with their Save Souls, Skate Bowls campaign.

Dorrity is passionate about two things: skating and kids.

“We love to skateboard. So, I know when I was a kid, I loved to skateboard,” Dorrity told FOX40. “These kids right now is going to be our future so we need to give them something positive to do.”

And what better way is there to boost a young skater’s self confidence than with a new set of wheels, a cool board and reassurance that these bad times won’t last forever?

“Suicide is up, domestic violence is up, and it’s negatively impacting our youth,” Dorrity explained. “Most kids nowadays play video games and they’re on their phones. And so, we’re trying to get them out of the house, get active and get moving.”

In December, Dorrity and his friends came up with the Save Souls, Skate Bowls fundraiser by asking people to donate various parts and skateboards to Yours and Mine Sports in Modesto, and Wicked Ways and Wild Woods in Lodi. From there, Dorrity and his friends “pick them up, rebuild them and hand them out to kids.”

Dorrity and his crew have given out 50 skateboards to kids across Northern California and host skating sessions at different skate parks every Sunday — making many memories along the way.

“The first kid that we gave a skateboard to was Isaiah out in Oakdale and that kid got a helmet and pads and a brand-new skateboard,” Dorrity said. “And he was like jumping up and down. He skated all day with us.”

Hoping to see their efforts roll into new heights, Dorrity looks foward to saving as many souls as he can.

“You hear about a kid getting their first baseball or their first glove,” he told FOX40. “Like, if I can help make that memory possible with a skateboard, the joy that I get from that keeps us going.”

For more information or to donate parts, visit their Facebook page by clicking or tapping here.