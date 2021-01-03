Central Valley residents to get more options with mobile COVID-19 testing vans

(KTXL) – As Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties brace for a post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, mobile COVID-19 testing sites will roll through parts of the Central Valley beginning Monday.



“We want to make sure that testing is as easy as it can be,” Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, told FOX40 Saturday.

Harder announced Friday that Curative, a mobile COVID-19 testing company, will make stops throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties offering free coronavirus testing.

“As we’re continuing to move forward on vaccinations, we have to make sure that we’re testing people to figure out where that virus is spreading quickly,” Harder explained.



The van will make a new stop in a new city, from Patterson to Tracy, each day of the week.

Harder said, depending on the turnout, the mobile testing van could be available for weeks to come.

“Because it’s mobile, it’s going to go into some of our smaller communities across San Joaquin and Stanislaus County, folks that may have to drive pretty long distances in order to get to an accessible testing site,” Harder said.



After making an appointment online, people show up at the mobile van to take a less invasive, self-administered saliva test instead of a nasal swab.

The samples are then collected and sent to labs to be tested.

“It’s a fast, reliable test,” Harder said.

The company said results are usually returned within 48 hours.

Harder said the mobile van helps expand testing and fills in the gaps left by other dedicated testing sites.

“I’ve heard again and again from folks that they just want more testing options,” Harder said.

He said more testing is crucial to the efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“If you can’t identify it, you can’t fight it,” Harder said. “This mobile testing van is going to go a long way towards helping us do that.

Below is the daily testing schedule and where the mobile testing sites will be located over the next couple of weeks.

Mondays: Patterson – Hammon Senior Center Parking Lot, 1033 W Las Palmas Ave, Patterson

Tuesdays: Riverbank – Riverbank Community Center Parking Lot, 3600 Santa Fe St, Riverbank

Wednesdays: Manteca – City Hall Parking Lot, 1001 West Center Street, Manteca

Thursdays: Oakdale – Family Resource Center Parking Lot, 631 W F St, Oakdale

Fridays: Ceres – Central Valley Opportunity Center; Ceres Parking Lot, 3860 Brickit Ct., Suite A, Ceres

Saturdays: Modesto – King Kennedy Center Parking Lot, 601 Martin Luther King Dr, Modesto

Sundays: Tracy – Ritter Family Ball Park, 2300 N. Tracy Blvd, Tracy

To make an appointment for one of these testing sites, tap or click here.