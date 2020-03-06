Central Valley students place high in international ‘Future City’ challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENAIR, Calif. (KTXL) -- Gratton School sits in the middle of farmland, just east of Turlock, but the students in the very small town are getting national attention.

“Future City, you design a city 100 years in the future,” Gratton eighth grader Paul Wagner said. “You pick your location and you have to answer a certain theme.”

Every year, seventh and eighth graders at Gratton School compete in the Future City competition. They’re tasked with designing a city to meet a particular environmental challenge.

This year, they tackled clean water.

“This year, our threat we chose was pollution because our city is located in Manila Bay, Philippines, and the two main rivers, the Pasig and San Juan, they’ve been biologically dead since the 1990s,” Wagner said.

“And there was just so much trash in the rivers, you could practically walk on it,” seventh grader Rylie Rogers said. “It was very terrible.”

The students worked in teams to find the best solution to clean the water in “Pearl City.”

And it might surprise you to learn how advanced their water treatment plan is.

“We went through a series of steps with tardigrades, bacteria and coagulation-flocculation. And then we ended up doing sedimentation and filtration with our sand filters and activated carbon until we did UV radiation because we didn’t want to over-chlorinate our water,” Rogers said.

They used recycled materials to make a physical model of Pearl City, but they also programmed a virtual version of the city, too.

“You have to zone your city by keeping your industrial away from where people live because of all the toxic gases,” seventh grader Landen Elliott said.

The students learned complex city planning and civic concepts along the way.

“I learned that not everyone likes high taxes, so you really have to keep those low,” Elliott said.

The project showed the rest of the world what a group of kids from a small town in the Central Valley are capable of.

“A lot of the things we’re learning in here are really specific to these engineering disciplines and stuff and it’s really important for people to be involved in engineering,” eighth grader Ace Palecek said.

The students placed first out of about 40 schools in Northern California, which qualified Gratton to compete internationally in Washington, D.C. There, they placed seventh in the world -- which is the best the school has done in the six years they’ve been competing in the Future City challenge.