Instances of domestic violence seem to be taking more lives in the Sacramento region lately, with the most recent loss allegedly the result of stalking, investigators said.

One in three women and one in six men have been stalked at some point in their lives, according to statistics gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.

Turlock police said Zobeyda Esquerra was shot and killed Tuesday night by a suspect who had allegedly been stalking her.

Juan Ibarra-Tapia is now being held without bail on suspicion of killing Esquerra, who officials said refused Ibarra-Tapia’s advances to take their friendship any further.

Beth Hassett, the CEO of WEAVE, spoke with Sonseeahray about this case and what seems to be an uptick in fatal domestic violence situations across our region.