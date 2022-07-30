SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ceremony honored fallen firefighters in the California region Saturday.

More than 80 people who died over the past three and a half years were added to the California Firefighters’ Memorial in Capitol Park, Sacramento.

Families of fallen firefighters, their colleagues, and the community members remembered and honored their sacrifices.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the California Firefighters Memorial. Several Sacramento City firefighters, like retired Sacramento Fire Captain Conrad Weisker.

“It can definitely leave an impact on their life, definitely an impact on their impact,” said his grandson Matt Weisker.

Two Sacramento firefighters Manuel J. Vero and Harvey N. Farncomb were honored 70 years later.

Tamara Thatcher is another person named at the memorial. She had died from occupational cancer and the family says this is a reminder of the risks firefighters take when they respond to a call.

“It’s very nice, very touching and very emotion,” said Thatcher’s sister and niece. “Safety is no accident is what she always said.”

Vista firefighter Andy Valenta, 33, lost his life to a sudden battle with Melanoma. His wife Caylie, hopes to spread awareness through the Andy Valenta Melanoma Foundation. Its goal is to educate and skin check firefighters to prevent even more names from going onto the wall.

“It’s special to see all the families together,” said Thatcher’s sister and niece. “Hug your loved ones, you never know when it’s the last day you’re going to see them.”