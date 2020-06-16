Ceres community shocked by murder-suicide

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Jaspreet Kaur has no pictures of her friend, Manpreet Kaur, only heart-wrenching memories.

She said Manpreet emigrated from India with her 12-year-old son, Gurman Singh, to be with her husband, Jang Singh, in a Ceres apartment complex about four months ago — at a home that felt smaller and smaller each day.

“She was saying that when she goes home, back, she’s feeling like she’s not at the home, she’s in a jail,” Jaspreet said.

Detectives with the Ceres Police Department say the horrific murder was caught on Jang’s home surveillance.

They say Jang’s 80-year-old mother was staying with the family when, for no clear reason, he entered the living room where his wife and stepson were sleeping and shot them. Investigators say Jang then walked into his own bedroom, turning the gun on himself.

Jang’s mother awoke to the tragedy then rushed to the neighbors who called 911.

“I just heard about that right now, so my legs are still shaking,” Jaspreet said on Tuesday.

Jaspreet said she got to know Manpreet and 12-year-old Gurman when the two moms dropped off their kids at Walter White Elementary School. It was there that Manpreet confided in Jaspreet.

She said her friend felt like her husband policed her every move.

“No TV, no wi-fi internet, nothing,” she said. “No phone.”

Jaspreet said at times Manpreet cried about missing her family but found some solace in her new friends.

“She always liked to hug my daughter. She said her brother’s daughter seemed like her and they missed them because they can’t talk to them,” Jaspreet said.

With her friend gone, Jaspreet is now at a loss, forced to cherish her friendship through moments now past.

The Ceres Unified School District said counselors would be available to teachers and students.

If you are in Stanislaus County, there are resources to help families in violent situations, such as the Haven Women’s Center.