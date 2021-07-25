Ceres Fire: 3 people displaced by apartment building fire, another arrested for arson

Photos of two-story apartment that left three people without home early Saturday morning, July 24, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Ceres Fire Department)

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people are without a home after a fire burned a two-story apartment building early Saturday morning.

Ceres fire officials said the apartment building on the corner of Richland Avenue and Giddings Street was burning just after 12:13 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the ground-level apartment was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the second story and attic.

Additional fire crews were called in from the Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire to help put out the blaze.

Once the help arrived, fire crews were able to take control of the fire within five minutes but officials said the ground-level apartment was destroyed and the second story department was moderately damaged.

Fire officials said the American Red Cross helped the three people displaced by the fire by giving them vouchers for hotels.

The Ceres Police Department and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit arrested one person for suspected arson.

No additional details about the arson suspect were released but officials said the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing.