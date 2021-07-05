Ceres fire crews respond to over 2 dozen calls during Fourth of July

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Fire Department responded to 30 calls for service during the Fourth of July holiday.

Fire officials say over two dozen calls for service happened within a 24-hour period, beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The calls included “10 vegetation fires, 3 working structure fires, 1 trash fire, and a vehicle accident,” according to officials.

The Ceres Fire Department posted this photo of a fiery vehicle crash on the Fourth of July.

Flames spread across a row of trees in Ceres, sending embers onto nearby roofs. (Photo courtesy of the Ceres Fire Department)

A vegetation fire on 7th Street in Ceres. (Photo courtesy of the Ceres Fire Department)

Vegetation caught fire outside Walgreens at the intersection of Hatch Road and Central Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the Ceres Fire Department)

A firefighter responds to a structure fire on East Hatch Road. (Photo courtesy of the Ceres Fire Department)

Fire officials said the vehicle incident involved a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

Ceres crews credited help from nearby agencies for their quick response and success in responding to service calls.