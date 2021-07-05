Ceres fire crews respond to over 2 dozen calls during Fourth of July

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Fire Department responded to 30 calls for service during the Fourth of July holiday.
Fire officials say over two dozen calls for service happened within a 24-hour period, beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.
The calls included “10 vegetation fires, 3 working structure fires, 1 trash fire, and a vehicle accident,” according to officials.
Fire officials said the vehicle incident involved a car that was fully engulfed in flames.
Ceres crews credited help from nearby agencies for their quick response and success in responding to service calls.