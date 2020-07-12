Ceres firefighters, several agencies rescue man trapped in trench

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Fire Department rescued a man trapped in a trench Saturday morning, according to officials.

Fire officials say the trench collapsed around 9 a.m. while the man was working in it and due to the complexity of trench rescues, they sent several agencies and firefighters to the scene.

Several agencies worked together to rescue a man trapped in a trench Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy Ceres Fire Department)

A total of 28 firefighters on 3 engines, 2 trucks, 1 quint, 2 squads, 1 heavy rescue, and 2 battalion chiefs as well as the Ceres Public Works, Ceres police, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies, the California Highway Patrol, and American Medical Response ambulance crews were able to successfully remove the patient from the trench in about 45 minutes. Ceres Fire Department

Officials say they took the man to the hospital but did not specify his injuries.

“Incidents like this highlight the importance of our rescue sharing partnership and the ability of fire, police, ambulance and other city personnel to work together to accomplish our goals,” said the Ceres Fire Department in a Facebook post.