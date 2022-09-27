CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home invasion, to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said that they found 22-year-old Christian Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound and gave him medical aid. Sanchez was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members said they woke up to loud noises and “unknown subjects with guns in their home.”

Sanchez was shot during an altercation and the suspects fled the area, deputies said.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone who has information regarding this case should contact Detective Espinoza at 209-567-4466.