CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Ceres Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a call of someone being shot on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response also arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and currently is in critical, but stable condition.