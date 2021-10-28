Ceres police arrest parents after investigation into death of infant

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police arrested two people Thursday after a nearly four-month investigation into the death of a newborn baby.

The investigation began July 8 when officers went to East Whitmore and Herndon avenues for reports of a possibly dead baby. The baby was taken to a hospital but was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said they began investigating, working alongside Child Protective Services and the district attorney’s office. The parents, Donna Stringfellow and Michael Holson, were then arrested on suspicion of willful harm or injury to a child.

They were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. Detectives will continue to investigate.