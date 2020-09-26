Ceres police arrest three men after reports of gunfire directed at school

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police arrested three men after they received reports of a bullet being fired into an elementary school classroom Friday afternoon.

Police say school staff at Hanline Elementary School told officers that the suspects may have been shooting directly at the school.

According to police, they found 25-year-old Juan Garibay-Acevedo of Escalon, 27-year-old Max Perez-Mendez of Ceres and 29-year-old Samuel Perez-Mendez also of Ceres at a field west of the school.

Ceres police say three guns, shell casings and live ammunition were located in plain view. Police searching the school say they found multiple bullet cores on the school grounds.

Police also found some shell casings at the field that they believe were fired from an AK-47. They say they later found the gold-plated AK-47, along with other guns when they searched the suspects’ cars with a warrant.

Police say the men claimed to have been firing into the field but investigators believe otherwise due to where the bullets were found.

All three men face several gun-related charges, including child endangerment because bullet cores were found near students at the school, according to police.