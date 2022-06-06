CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy last week after he allegedly posted a photo of a gun on social media.

After 12:30 p.m. Friday, police said officer Lorenzo Beltran received information from the Central Valley High School staff about a possible gang fight involving a gun. After talking with several students, police said Beltran learned about an alleged photo going around that appeared to be taken in a restroom.

Police said Beltran was able to discover who posted the picture on social media and who possessed the gun seen in the picture.

An investigation later led to an address in Ceres, where officers contacted a 16-year-old male, police said. After officers concluded their investigation, police said the teenager was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall, where he was booked on multiple charges.

The teenager is facing charges of possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public with special circumstances and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor.

Police said this is an isolated incident between students and the investigation is ongoing.

Ceres Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Beltran by email at Lorenzo.Beltran@ci.ceres.ca.us.