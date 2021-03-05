Ceres police: Man accidentally shoots self in leg while holding firearms training

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) – A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during firearms training at a Ceres gun range, police said.

Officers responded to the range Friday afternoon to find a 69-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. Police said the man was holstering his gun when it went off.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give the man’s condition but said he is stable and the wound is not life-threatening.

According to the Ceres Police Department, the man was conducting private firearms training through Valley Defense, a company that contracts with the city to use the range.

