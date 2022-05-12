CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police said they arrested a man after receiving a report that someone was trying to sell a gun to a group of juveniles.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Benjamin Lopez of Turlock.

According to police, officers went to Costa Fields Park around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Lopez, who matched the description given. Lopez was arrested after officers suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Police said they searched Lopez’s Toyota Corolla as part of their investigation. According to police, there was a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in the car.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, weapons charges and allegedly possessing a gun while having a felony conviction.