Ceres police: Modesto teen turns himself in after deadly January shooting

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old shooting suspect turned himself in to police Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in the death of a Ceres teenager back in January.

The teenage suspect from Modesto, who will not be identified due to his age, was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall, according to Ceres police.

The Ceres Police Department says the night of Jan. 11, three people were in a vehicle near Strawberry Fields Park when they saw another vehicle driving erratically in the area.

They told investigators the other vehicle pulled up and people inside began shooting, according to police. The vehicle then drove forward, stopped and more gunfire hit the victims’ vehicle.

Ceres police say 18-year-old Miguel Pena had been hit several times in the upper and lower body, while a 19-year-old in the car with him was shot in the elbow.

Investigators say they later learned Pena was driven to Don Pedro Road where officers found him lying in a front yard. The 19-year-old had been driven to Emanuel Medical Center.

By Jan. 15, Pena had died from his wounds.

Police have not provided any additional information about the other people in the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting can contact Detective Matt Berlier at 209-538-5616 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-60-CRIME (27463) or 209-521-4636.