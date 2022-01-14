Ceres Police: Resident shoots armed man trying to get into home

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man was shot early Thursday morning after trying to get into a Ceres home.

Ceres police officials said 23-year-old Anthony Robledo was armed with a gun and tried to get into the house on Moffett Road through the rear bedroom window before a resident shot at him.

Robledo was found in the backyard by officers at 4:11 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Police are still looking into why Robledo was trying to enter the home.

The shooting will be reviewed by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Ceres police detectives are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Ceres Police Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.