Ceres police say missing girl from Virginia could be in the area

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police said the family of a missing girl from Virginia was given information that she could be in the area.

The girl, 16-year-old Joni “Violet” Bradley, is from Powhatan, Virginia. According to police, she has not been seen in three months.

Ceres police said that she had “previously expressed interest in coming to California.”

(Photo courtesy Ceres police)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police immediately at 209-538-5712.

Bradley is 130 pounds, 5 feet, 1 inch and has green eyes. She has black hair, but police said it could be dyed.