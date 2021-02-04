Ceres teenager arrested after shooting victim found in crashed car

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police say a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a man, who was found after crashing his car.

On Jan. 21, Ceres officers were called to Magnolia Street where a driver had crashed his Honda Accord into a parked vehicle.

The driver, 26-year-old Alexis Perez, had gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Ceres police say Thursday, they served a search warrant on Venus Drive and another was served in Modesto on Sundance Way.

As a result, police report they arrested a Ceres teenager in connection to the deadly shooting. He was booked into juvenile hall and faces charges for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an assault weapon.

Ceres police are still investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538- 5616.