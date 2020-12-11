Cesar Chavez High School senior is getting back to charity work after recovering from COVID-19

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Mariah Lopez’s passion to help supply kids in need with basic necessities has never wavered since FOX40 met her in October, but COVID-19 temporarily forced a delay on the work.

“We weren’t able to do much like pack bags or make bags because we didn’t have the energy to do anything,” Lopez told FOX40.

The Cesar Chavez High School senior said she and her entire family were sickened by the virus, which came as a shock because they had been very careful.

“It was a little surprising because we would always wear our masks and we bring sanitizer everywhere we go,” Lopez said, explaining she had body aches, chills, and headaches.

“I wasn’t so scared because of how well my brother and mom were handling it,” she added.

Her entire family is now recovered and she’s getting back to school and her work with Mariah’s Closet.

“Hopefully, we can catch up with that, too,” Lopez said.

And as she gets back to social distancing and remote learning, Lopez said she and her family are now even more cautious.

“Just staying in and we’re being more aware of who we’re around,” she said.

Lopez said she is getting ready to host a Christmas drive to help connect toys and food for the Ray of Hope, a crisis center for kids in need.

Donations are being up accepted at Manteca PD, Manteca Fire on Union, Cabral Motors on Yosemite in Manteca, and Pro Touch Auto in Manteca until Dec. 14.

Needed items include shelving and racks for the food pantry freezer; food supplies; children’s hangers; bins; monetary donations; hygiene items for babies, children and teenagers; gift cards for grocery stores; cleaning supplies and disinfectant; masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

If people are late, they may call Ray of Hope to organize at 209-597-0574.