Chaffee Zoo: 2 elderly birds who need ‘special care’ were stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Zoo officials in Southern California have reported that two birds were stolen from Chaffee Zoo in Fresno.

The Fresno Bee reported that a lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo and a Nicobar pigeon were taken from the zoo’s Australian Asian Aviary around 4:30 a.m. Both birds are of advanced age and in need of special care. Security footage shows someone cutting the lock from the aviary doors, capturing the two birds and putting them into a duffel bag before leaving, authorities said.

The motive for the theft is unknown.

Chafee Zoo CEO Scott Barton urged anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department or zoo officials.