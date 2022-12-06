CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CalTrans said Tuesday that it has dropped its requirement for cars traveling through the Sierra to have chains on their tires for now.

CalTrans said that the traction-enhancing chains, which had been mandated for most vehicles traveling through the area on Interstate 80 and Interstate 50 as snow fell several days in a row, may make a return later this week.

“Looks like we are getting a break the next couple of days, but we are expecting another storm starting this Thursday night,” CalTrans said in a tweet.

Despite the mandate being dropped, CalTrans still cautioned drivers to drive slowly in the mountains