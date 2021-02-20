Chain controls needed in lower-altitude Placer County communities

EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) – Despite the sunshine in the Sierra, chain control was still needed Saturday due to the low snowfall.

“It was supposed to rain,” explained Ed, who was at Nyack Snow Park in Placer County. “It’s been really coming in snowing really low here all winter.”

Ed said travel through the Sierra was a bit slow-going Saturday morning.

“It’s been a weird winter. Chain controls traditionally have been moving further up the mountain,” Ed said. “This year, they’re going a lot further down. And then a lot of times, we’re having a lot more snow down here, than we are up there, which has been a trip.”

Locals told FOX40 that at least three to four inches of snow fell throughout the night.

Chain controls began on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 in the Gold Ranch area.

“We’ve had chain controls on for a majority of the night. So, it’s been a long day,” said Tim Milos, a staff member at Nyack Snow Park.

The new-fallen snow covered the mountains and lightly dusted the trees. The temperature was a chilly 27 degrees just after 9 a.m.

Across from Boreal, skiers were ready for their backcountry ski classes.

“I mean, it’s been good all year. So, this is just another storm,” said Tony, a skier from Truckee. “You take this up, this road, up to Castle Peak. There’s a big bowl back there, and it’s backcountry skiing.”

At the Nyack Snow Park, staff was busy directing cars into the lot.

“Generally, we get about five to 600 cars in the day,” Milos said.

By noon, cars packed the park and flowed into the gas station.

A mother of three boys said they came from Fairfield to enjoy the snow.

“It’s beautiful. Can’t complain right? Beautiful, blue skies. It’s going to be busy the next couple of days for sure,” Milos said.