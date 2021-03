Quarantining and social distancing haven’t been the happiest things anybody has had to deal with since March 2020.

And while life may seem like it’s slowed to a crawl in some respects, other tensions and stresses have accelerated.

To focus on a little joy, Derek Hon joined Sonseeahray with a little chalk to explain how he and some former U.C. Davis students are trying to get everybody thinking about what makes them happy.