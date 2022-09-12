SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of the Sacramento Valley. There is also a chance of showers moving through the Central Valley.

Light showers are moving across the interior of Northern California just north of Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Last week’s heat wave saw record high temperatures across Northern California, with Sacramento reaching 116 degrees. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Monday the temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees with a low of 60 degrees.