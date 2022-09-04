One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after stabbing someone multiple times Sunday morning in Chico.

According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area. When officers arrived on the scene they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and is expected to survive.

After helping the victim and receiving a suspect description, officers found Chance Vincent, 27, at Depot Park and was positively identified as the subject who stabbed the victim, according to the Chico Police Department.

Police said that Vincent was arrested and taken to Butte County Jail.